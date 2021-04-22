Pawprints: Friend of the site @nycsouthpaw unveils a newsletter.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis believes protesters’ First Amendment guarantees include the right to be converted into road kill.

Strangely Blogged: Oath Keepers say, “bad Oath Keeper, no biscuit!”

Rosa Rubicondior: Trump-supporting Pastor Rick Wiles explains who’s behind America’s tough line on Putin. Hint: It’s the Jews.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I want to thank Vice President Mike Pence. A tremendous supporter, a tremendous supporter of yours. And Karen. And they go there [Israel] and they love your country. They love your country.” (President Donald Trump, to American Jews at the White House Hanukkah celebration, December 6, 2018)