Pharyngula: Major funder of atheist groups cuts off cash to those who criticize his orthodoxy.

Eschaton: It was not a gay old time in New York for Andrew Yang.

Off the Charts Blog: Louisiana is just the latest state to show that expanding Medicaid reduces hospitals’ costs for uncompensated care.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: Now that a Democrat is back in the White House, the GOP debt ceiling hostage takers are back.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Let me tell you what's involved if we don't lift the debt ceiling: financial collapse and calamity throughout the world.” (Senator Lindsay Graham, (R-SC), January 7, 2011)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.