Joe.My.God.: It’s beginning to look like Matt Gaetz has chronic problems.

Balloon Juice: Former New Yorker turned Florida Man is heading to New Jersey.

Infidel753: I blog therefore I am. I blog because the political is personal.

No More Mister Nice Blog: George W. Bush, John Boehner, Liz Cheney and other old school Republicans refuse to acknowledge their party is past the point of when putsch comes to shove.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"It's not my job to tell the American people what to think. Our job in Washington is to listen to the American people.” (House Speaker John Boehner, February 13, 2011)

