Off the Kuff: Beto or not Beto, that is the question. After all, something is rotten in the state of Texas.

Juanita Jean’s: Elsewhere in the Lone Star State, Republican State Rep. Dan Huberty admitted he had a problem after police found his Corvette “parked under a minivan.”

Blue Virginia: Republicans nominate January 6 insurrectionist and author of “the coming Civil War is complex” to run for the 7th District House of Delegates seat.

ACA Signups: Nothing about healthcare in the “American Families Plan?” Say it ain’t so, Joe.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We're going to have insurance for everybody.” (President-Elect Donald Trump, January 14 2017)

