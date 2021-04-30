Best wishes for Walpurgisnacht to all who observe the day.

Annie Asks You: Black people are underrepresented in the film industry -- more behind the camera than in front of it.

The Life and Times of Bruce Gerencser: Some are praying for Derek Chauvin -- but why?

The Rectification of Names: Republicans practice an especially cynical form of identity politics.

Angry Bear: Nothing will stop migrants if they get desperate enough. To prepare, we need to do a better job with inequality in our own country as well.

Bonus link: You're free to follow the taboos of your religion, but I'm free to ignore them.

