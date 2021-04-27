Big Bad Bald Bastard: Republicans are heading into a civil war between the teabaggers and the QAnon qrackpots. (Can they both lose, please?)

Michael-in-Norfolk: Defunding the police isn't the answer -- better training is. Other advanced countries provide examples of how to get it right.

Hopes & Fears: Right-wing covidiots have come up with the worst protest motif yet.

Horizons: It's not getting a lot of attention, but the Biden administration is working to get police abuses under control.

Bonus link: It's not always best to answer the phone.

