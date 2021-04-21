Missouri's GOP Senate Candidates Know All About 'Indictment'

[Above, that gun-toting whack job is, of course, speaking at GOP events and mulling a Senate race. -- eds]

Tiger Beat [aka Politico] tells us that Mark McCloskey, the infamous gun-toting St. Louis attorney who drew headlines last year for brandishing an assault rifle at Black Lives Matter protesters, is thinking about running for the US Senate seat in Missouri.

McCloskey, a wealthy personal-injury lawyer, said that he had no timeline for making a decision about whether to enter the race for the seat from which Republican Sen. Roy Blunt is retiring. This past weekend, McCloskey spoke at a Jackson County GOP dinner, which also drew former Gov. Eric Greitens and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, both of whom have announced their candidacies.

So with Greitens under indictment for his sexcapades and the McCloskey previously under indictment for their racist gun escapades, and as MO Attorney General, Schmitt has the opportunity to prosecute his opponents, or let them go? This has got to be a record of some kind.

Possum Hollar must be so proud.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.