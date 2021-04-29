Politics
Womp Womp: Mitt Romney Won't Applaud Biden Taxing The Rich

“It’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1 per cent of Americans to just begin to pay their fair share,” Biden said. Mitt didn't like the sound of that at all.
Mitt Romney scowled under his mask and gritted his teeth (I'm guessing) as Joe Biden announced plans to raises taxes on corporate America and the richest of the rich, a class he knows all too well. He also wasn't too thrilled with Biden's call for raising the minimum wage to $15/hr. Tough.

Source: Yahoo

Millionaire Mitt Romney refused to applaud Joe Biden’s plans for taxing the wealthiest Americans and raising the minimum wage.

The Senator from Utah, who is reportedly worth $250m from his career at private equity firm Bain Capital, refused to get to his feet or to clap when the president addressed the subjects during his speech to the joint session of Congress.

“It’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1 per cent of Americans to just begin to pay their fair share,” Biden said. “Just their fair share.”

Mr Romney was caught on camera staying firmly seated when lawmakers around him applauded the plan.

And the senator looked equally unimpressed when Mr Biden renewed his call for a $15 an hour federal minimum wage.

