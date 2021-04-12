Activism
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Oklahoma School Celebrates After Cafeteria Manager Passes US Citizenship Test

Students and staff at Prairie Vale Elementary School in Edmond, Oklahoma, lined the halls to cheer for cafeteria manager Yanet Lopez on April 6 after she passed her test to become a United States citizen.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Cheers of U-S-A! U-S-A! greeted Yanet Lopez as the children of Prairie Vale Elementary congratulated her on becoming a U.S. citizen.

Source: Storyful

Students and staff at Prairie Vale Elementary School in Edmond, Oklahoma, lined the halls to cheer for cafeteria manager Yanet Lopez on April 6 after she passed her test to become a United States citizen. Videos and photos taken by the school’s principal, Michelle Anderson, show students clapping and chanting “U-S-A” as “Ms Yanet” took a victory lap down the hallways. “Every morning Ms. Yanet walks into the office and proclaims ‘Good Morning, Pretty Ladies’ and with a smile and a laugh she always starts the day with a positive message!” Anderson wrote on the school’s Facebook page. “We laughed that she would know more than those of us born in the US. I am honored to work with one best US citizens I know!” she added.

A background news report from KOCO in Oklahoma City.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team