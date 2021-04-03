Roland Martin: Why Are Right-Wing Evangelicals Silent About Gaetz?

Roland Martin took us to church on the hypocrisy of conservative evangelicals who have gone radio silent on the shocking immorality of Matt Gaetz.

Appearing on Saturday’s Cross Connection, Martin was asked if the Republican party will stand by Matt Gaetz. Actually, as Martin suggested, the party has already stood by Gaetz. His sleazy, potentially criminal behavior has been known to Republicans for years.

Martin’s response was epic:

MARTIN: Let's just go to church. Where’re you at, Robert Jeffress? Where’re you at, Ralph Reed? Where are you, Franklin Graham? Where are you, Paula White? Where are all of you white, conservative evangelicals who love talking about morality and principles and family and values? How are you saying nothing? Y'all were all running your mouth when Congressman, John Conyers, the late congressman, was accused of sexual harassment. You were running your mouth when Senator Al Franken was accused of the same thing. But now, all of a sudden, you're quiet.

Martin noted that CNN has reported that Gaetz showed nude photos and videos of women he allegedly slept with to other House members. If a Democrat, especially a Black Democrat did such a thing, I think we know that Jeffress, et al. would have plenty to say in public.

But Black conservative evangelicals are just as hypocritical, Martin added. “If Keenan Ivory Wayans and Jada Pinkett Smith did a sequel to ‘A Low Down Dirty Shame,’ it would be a documentary on today’s Republican Party,” he said.

Don't forget Fox News!

MARTIN: And Fox News for three days hadn’t said a word until Brett Baier reported on it last night. Oh, but you had Matt Gaetz on nearly 20 times in the month of March. This shows you how fake and how much of a joke they are when it comes to family values. You are not the party of the family values. You are not the party of the working class. You are silent and quiet, and that's why I will never again -- they can't say anything about any future Democrat or anybody else because of their shameful behavior. They're fake Christians.

Amen.