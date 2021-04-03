Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Roland Martin: Why Are Right-Wing Evangelicals Silent About Gaetz?

Roland Martin took us to church on the hypocrisy of conservative evangelicals who have gone radio silent on the shocking immorality of Matt Gaetz.
By NewsHound Ellen
19 min ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

Roland Martin took us to church on the hypocrisy of conservative evangelicals who have gone radio silent on the shocking immorality of Matt Gaetz.

Appearing on Saturday’s Cross Connection, Martin was asked if the Republican party will stand by Matt Gaetz. Actually, as Martin suggested, the party has already stood by Gaetz. His sleazy, potentially criminal behavior has been known to Republicans for years.

Martin’s response was epic:

MARTIN: Let's just go to church. Where’re you at, Robert Jeffress? Where’re you at, Ralph Reed? Where are you, Franklin Graham? Where are you, Paula White? Where are all of you white, conservative evangelicals who love talking about morality and principles and family and values?

How are you saying nothing? Y'all were all running your mouth when Congressman, John Conyers, the late congressman, was accused of sexual harassment. You were running your mouth when Senator Al Franken was accused of the same thing. But now, all of a sudden, you're quiet.

Martin noted that CNN has reported that Gaetz showed nude photos and videos of women he allegedly slept with to other House members. If a Democrat, especially a Black Democrat did such a thing, I think we know that Jeffress, et al. would have plenty to say in public.

But Black conservative evangelicals are just as hypocritical, Martin added. “If Keenan Ivory Wayans and Jada Pinkett Smith did a sequel to ‘A Low Down Dirty Shame,’ it would be a documentary on today’s Republican Party,” he said.

Don't forget Fox News!

MARTIN: And Fox News for three days hadn’t said a word until Brett Baier reported on it last night. Oh, but you had Matt Gaetz on nearly 20 times in the month of March.

This shows you how fake and how much of a joke they are when it comes to family values. You are not the party of the family values. You are not the party of the working class. You are silent and quiet, and that's why I will never again -- they can't say anything about any future Democrat or anybody else because of their shameful behavior. They're fake Christians.

Amen.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team