Matt Gaetz' Sex Game Included A 'Harry Potter Challenge'

The big prize in the game was bedding a certain type of Republican woman, described as "the snitch", a reference to the game of Quidditch in Harry Potter.

Source: Daily Mail

Rep. Matt Gaetz played a sleazy sex game that included a Harry Potter challenge where players earned extra points for sleeping with married lawmakers, virgins and in sorority houses, according to a report.

The congressman, who is under investigation by the Justice Department for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old girl and trafficking her across state lines, purportedly took part in the competition with other male lawmakers in the Florida state legislature.

A female GOP insider who worked with Gaetz during his time in the Florida House told Business Insider the men would play to win points for their sexual escapades with the ultimate prize going to the person who bedded a woman dubbed 'the snitch'.

Gaetz has been tied to the sleazy game in the past but new details have emerged as the congressman's behavior is under the spotlight, following Tuesday's revelation of the DOJ probe.