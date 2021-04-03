Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Matt Gaetz' Sex Game Included A 'Harry Potter Challenge'

Gaetz, along with other Florida lawmakers, played a game that included a Harry Potter challenge where players earned extra points for sleeping with virgins and in sorority houses.
By Ed Scarce
Matt Gaetz' Sex Game Included A 'Harry Potter Challenge'
Image from: Twitter

The big prize in the game was bedding a certain type of Republican woman, described as "the snitch", a reference to the game of Quidditch in Harry Potter.

Source: Daily Mail

Rep. Matt Gaetz played a sleazy sex game that included a Harry Potter challenge where players earned extra points for sleeping with married lawmakers, virgins and in sorority houses, according to a report.

The congressman, who is under investigation by the Justice Department for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old girl and trafficking her across state lines, purportedly took part in the competition with other male lawmakers in the Florida state legislature.

A female GOP insider who worked with Gaetz during his time in the Florida House told Business Insider the men would play to win points for their sexual escapades with the ultimate prize going to the person who bedded a woman dubbed 'the snitch'.

Gaetz has been tied to the sleazy game in the past but new details have emerged as the congressman's behavior is under the spotlight, following Tuesday's revelation of the DOJ probe.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team