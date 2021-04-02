Politics
Who's Your Daddy Now, Matt Gaetz?

A long-rumored sex game by Florida legislators got national exposure this week with the recent Matt Gaetz revelations.
By Ed Scarce
Early last year, a bit of a pissing match between Matt Gaetz and state rep Chris Latvala ensued when Latlava tweeted a picture of himself with Al Sharpton. The exchange grew heated, with Latvala bringing up a sex game that Gaetz was allegedly involved in when they were both in the Florida legislature. Gaetz responded by bringing up Latvala's father, who had resigned from the Florida legislature in 2018 following accusations of sexual misconduct. Well, it seems Matt Gaetz's current misfortunes are far worse and far more serious than those of Jack Latvala.

Incidentally, the rumors of this sex game have been around seemingly forever, former Miami Herald reporter Marc Caputo (now of Politico) mentioning them back in 2013, albeit without naming names.

Given all the Gaetz news, it wouldn't take long before all this "old news" resurfaced.

