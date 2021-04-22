Top Cop Trainer Programs Police To ‘Feel Good’ About Killing

If, like me, you’ve wondered what kind of mindset led Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to keep his knee on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, video of Dave Grossman, via Resist Programming, provides a good clue.

Mother Jones described Grossman as a “semi-celebrity,” author of the book, “On Killing,” who says his books are required reading at the FBI Academy. He has lectured at West Point and “claims to have conducted trainings for every federal law enforcement agency, every branch of the armed forces, and cops in all 50 states.”

The cop who shot and killed Philando Castile, during a traffic stop outside Minnepolis, had attended one of Grossman’s trainings, Mother Jones reported.

Grossman’s comments in the two videos below are beyond disturbing. It's even more disturbing to think they are used to affect law enforcers’ attitudes.

GROSSMAN: I am convinced from a lifetime of study, if you’ve fully prepared yourself, in most cases, killing is just not that big a deal. For a mature warrior who’s prepared themself mind, body and spirit for a lifetime – for a mature warrior who’s killing somebody who represents a clear and present danger to others, it’s just not that big a deal. There’s no wrong way to respond to killing … but if you could choose how you responded, I think you’d want to feel good about it. The satisfaction of hitting the target under the stress of combat, to do what you’re trained to do, to stop a deadly-force threat, to save lives, to save your life … Some people feel bad they don’t feel bad, yeah? Some people feel bad they feel good about it, yeah?... A lot of people were deeply concerned that [American Sniper hero Chris Kyle] didn’t feel any remorse, he felt good about killing those guys. … Whaddya think, there’s something wrong with him? No. Nothing wrong with him. I’ve seen it hundreds and hundreds of times. For those who’ve fully prepared themselves, it’s just not that big a deal.

“Killing is just not that big a deal.”



“Feel good about it.”



Law Enforcement agencies pay Dave Grossman to train police officers to take pride in shooting people. pic.twitter.com/elWqcP01rq — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) April 21, 2021

If you think that’s bad, Grossman’s comments are even worse in the second video:

GROSSMAN: [A cop gets] home at the end of the shift and the cop says, “Gunfight, bad guys down, I’m alive!” Finally get home at the end of the incident and they all say, “The best sex I’ve had in months!” Both partners are very invested in some very intense sex. There’s not a whole lot of perks that come with this job. You find one, relax and enjoy it.