TraitorTrump Complains Baseball Is On 'Too Many Channels'

In our effort to avoid covering Traitor Trump we almost missed this gem.

He is losing it, folks.

Left to do phone-in interviews (again) with former Fox hosts on Newsmax? Sad! But this, this is hilarious.

Heather Childers is the one who "separated" from Fox when it was discovered she showed up for work coughing and visibly ill in the early days of the Covid outbreak. She also has a history of tweeting conspiracies about Barack Obama that would put regular ol' birthers to shame.

But hey, she's now at Newsmax, and her job is to be blonde and busty while trying and failing to keep Donald Trump from saying something absurd.

h/t to Hal Sparks for catching this amazing clip. Hal notes that someone at the Kremlin must have lost a bet, to get the Republican Party to go anti-baseball.

Heather asked TraitorDon if "we should boycott baseball." And his answer was that there are too many channels on his TV airing the games. Really.

"I'm just very interested in baseball for the last number of years. I think. It's not appropriate, you know you look, it's you want to find a game it's on. It's on every channel. And yet you can't find anything. The weirdest thing. It used to be a nice, easy thing to follow. And you know what I mean by that, it was on one network and it was nice and good and beautiful. Today. you don't even know what the hell you're watching. So I would say, boycott baseball. Why not? I think what they did was a terrible thing. I think it's a very unfair thing."

And Heather sat there and blinked and let him talk because that's what she's paid to do, the end.

Trump is literally saying "Nobody follows baseball anymore because too many channels are showing it because so many people want to watch it."

If he was smarter he could be Yogi Berra. https://t.co/TEpy0hLafg — Duggle🍺Bogey™ (@DuggleBogey) April 6, 2021

"The Ghost of Babe Ruth came up to me and said, 'Sir, Sir, Baseball is on WAY too many channels now! Many people are saying it's a total disaster. SAD! You were also the Greatest President ever, and have Very Big Hands.' The Ghost of Babe Ruth then started crying." — Twice-Impeached, One-Term Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) April 6, 2021