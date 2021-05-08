Politics
Insurrectionist's Lawyer Flouts Unique Excuse: He Suffered From 'Foxitis'

Anthony Antonio "started believing what was being fed to him," his lawyer said. "Fox television played constantly."
While I'd be inclined to be sympathetic, as I think watching Fox News causes permanent brain damage, I somehow doubt a judge will take this into consideration.

Joy Reid rattled off a series of them last night, rioters and their ridiculous excuses for their criminal behavior.

Source: The Guardian

The lawyer for a Delaware man charged over the Capitol attack in January is floating a unique defense: Fox News made him do it.

Anthony Antonio, who is facing five charges including violent entry, disorderly conduct and impeding law enforcement during civil disorder, fell prey to the persistent lies about the so-called “stolen election” being spread daily by Donald Trump and the rightwing network that served him, his attorney Joseph Hurley said during a video hearing on Thursday.

Antonio spent the six months before the riots mainlining Fox News while unemployed, Hurley said, likening the side effects of such a steady diet of misinformation to a mental health syndrome.

“Fox television played constantly,” he said. “He became hooked with what I call ‘Foxitis’ or ‘Foxmania’, and became interested in the political aspect and started believing what was being fed to him.”

