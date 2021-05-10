Trainer Blames 'Cancel Culture' For Horse Doping Allegations

Bob Baffert is the trainer of the horse Medina Spirit, who won the Kentucky Derby. Now Medina Spirit has failed a post-race drug test.

So Baffert went on Fox News and claimed he had no idea how his horse failed the drug test, but he knows why he's being criticized. "Woke Cancel Culture."

Not making that up.

Baffert made many claims such as this:

“These horses don’t live in a bubble. People are touching them -- after the Derby, everybody is up there touching them. There are so many ways they horses could get contaminated.”

Host Bill Hemmer brought up the fact that five of Baffert's horses in the last year had failed but drug tests previously and he blew that off.

"This is all BS, Bob Baffert is not stupid," he said. He's going to race two horses in the upcoming Preakness.

So he jumped into the QAnon, Fox News talking point in hope this would distract people from his issues, because Churchill Downs suspended him after the results came in.

"Churchill Downs came out with a statement that was pretty harsh... With all the noise that's going on, we live in a different world now. This America is different. And it was like a cancel culture kind of a thing so they are reviewing it."

Claiming 'cancel culture' bias is the new get-out-of-jail card for anyone doing immoral and illegal acts?

Nice try, Bob.