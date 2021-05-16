Todd Rips Crenshaw For Backing Trump's Voter Fraud Lies

NBC's Chuck Todd took apart Rep. Dan Crenshaw's nonsensical attacks on the mainstream media, while Crenshaw was defending Traitor Trump and the entire GOP for promoting their outrageous voter fraud lies. The discussion got heated when the Meet the Press host brought up the ouster of Liz Cheney from her leadership position.

Crenshaw pretended Republican voters don't care about the voter fraud lies, Trump, or Liz Cheney. This is ridiculous, given every Republican who has correctly and publicly stated that Trump is lying about the election and the insurrection has been either censored, or kicked out of the GOP. Liz Cheney is just the latest victim of GOP cancel culture.

Todd asked, "Why should anybody believe a word you say, if the Republican party itself doesn't have credibility?"

On Saturday, Traitor Trump published another unhinged rant against leaders McCarthy and McConnell, blaming them for his election loss because of voter fraud, and for not sending the electoral votes back to their states to overturn the 2020 election.

Rep. Crenshaw even signed on to the wacko Texas lawsuit against other states, so Todd reminded him that Trump weaponizes these bogus attempts to delegitimize the 2020 election. He asked the Texas Congressman if he saw Trump's latest unhinged rants from Saturday, since he's the leader of the Republican Party.

Todd said, "I understand you guys want to put this behind you, but [Trump] is the leader of your party and he doesn't stop talking about this nonsense." Crenshaw pretended Trump has no influence any longer, saying "He's one of many leaders," and then claimed the "liberal media press" loves doing this to Republicans.

"You guys in the press love doing this, and I get it, right? That the press is largely liberal."

Todd quickly cut in and said, "No, no, no, don't start! That is the lazy, look, nothing lazier than that excuse."

Crenshaw whined that he was being baited.

"I'm not trying to bait you. I'm try to figure out, why do we sit here and have a political party that is basically rallying around this bizarre lie and mythology that the former president is doing and you guys want to say, hey, pay no attention to this, that somehow we in the press are bringing it up. It's the former president," Todd said.

Rep. Crenshaw had no real answer, except to deflect, and claim that people don't care about it.

Republicans either claim "liberal media bias" or "cancel culture" to defend their conspiracies and lack of principles, all in an effort to protect Traitor Trump, and the lie their voters must support if they want to stay part of the GOP.