Did The Pope Tweet Fox News To Go To Hell?

Clearly, the Vatican does not have time for certain conservative, um, baloney.
By Frances Langum
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

How does Fox News interpret this particular tweet?

On Sunday (World Communications Day) the Holy Father tweeted that "All of us are responsible for the communications we make, for the information we share, for the control that we can exert over fake news by exposing it. All of us are to be witnesses of the truth: to go, to see and to share. #WorldCommunicationsDay."

From this desk, that tweet seems directly aimed at a certain multi-billionaire right-wing world news mogul named Rupert Murdoch and family.

And that's not all. The Associated Press reported last week that the Vatican had responded to certain American right-wing priests who want to ban US President and practicing Catholic Joe Biden from taking communion due to his pro-choice political stand.

In a letter to the Council of Bishops, the Vatican official declared that any such dictum should be unanimous, apply to all churchgoing Catholics, and in a final death-knell for the action, not be focused solely on abortion. In other words, maybe Newt Gingrich's six-year extramarital affair with Callista should be an issue, as well?

