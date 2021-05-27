Did Ted Cruz Swallow A Fly?

Here's the explanation for the video, and it's apparently "real", albeit several years old now (June 2019, by some reckoning).
Source: MEAWW
According to a video widely being circulated, Cruz can be seen speaking to Hannity when a fly entered his mouth. The Senator coughed and then drank a sip of water before resuming his conversation with Hannity. The entire clip is about six seconds long but quickly began trending on Twitter late on May 26. But before you get ready to create your own meme, you should know the video isn't new.
According to one Twitter user, the video being shared was originally posted "years ago", and was just being reshared when it went viral. User Roshan Rinaldi claimed, "No no. Ted Cruz did swallow a fly. But years ago. My pal Methy Anne had it posted,... But some time ago she got suspended. So the video has been gone for ages. She just got out of Twitmo after months, and I had her repost the vid. Now it's everywhere like it just happened."
Shortly after that tweet, several of Anne and Rinaldi's followers began retweeting the video, and it snowballed from there. The video gained instant fame after being shared by advocate and journalist John Aravosis. As of the time of reporting, #ToadCruz is currently trending on Twitter with over 2,000 tweets and counting.
Naturally, this set the internet ablaze for a few hours as #ToadCruz trended on Twitter.
