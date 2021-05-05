Group Auctioning Off Logo For Lauren Boebert's Gun-themed Restaurant

Lauren Boebert sued and failed to get a parody website shutdown. So now they're selling the logo to her gun-themed restaurant. The auction takes place on May 14.

Source: Colorado Politics

A group devoted to defeating U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert at the ballot box is auctioning off the logo used by Shooters Grill, the Silt Republican's gun-themed restaurant in Rifle, after a comedian said Boebert's congressional office demanded he take down a parody website filled with unflattering posts about the controversial lawmaker.

Rural Colorado United, a Pueblo-based independent expenditure group that has been campaigning against Boebert since last summer, said it acquired the distinctive, western-themed Shooters Grill logo after discovering earlier this year that Boebert had let the restaurant's state and federal trademarks lapse.

"There are a lot of people out there more clever than us, and we sure don't want to let this opportunity go to waste," the group tweeted Tuesday along with a link to the online auction.

The logo is being sold as an NFT — short for "nonfungible token," unique data stored in a digital ledger known as a blockchain — with bidding open until noon May 14. The trademarked image is currently owned by an individual who has pledged to donate the proceeds to Rural Colorado United, Bri Buentello, a former Democratic state lawmaker and spokeswoman for the group, told Colorado Politics.