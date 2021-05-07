House Colleague Calls Elise Stefanik 'Soulless Sell-Out'

The don't sugarcoat it award of the day goes to Rep. Ruben Gallego for his takedown of Elise Stefanik, the Republican congresswoman deemed Trumpy enough to replace Liz Cheney in House leadership.

Ruben Gallego and Elise Stefanik were undergraduates at Harvard at around the same time, and at one time he considered her a colleague, if not a friend. Not anymore.

Gallego explained his position in simple terms to Chris Hayes Thursday night: “When you become seditionist, and you are smart enough to know the difference—She’s bright. She’s sold herself out.”

Gallego, an Iraq War vet, has a history of not sugarcoating it. This tweet has been given very high marks this month: