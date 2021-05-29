Politics
It’s All Fun And Games Until Democracy Is Overthrown

The Red Hats remain a menace, whether in captivity or out in the wild. If the Insurrectionists are set loose before trial, what would stop them from continuing their war in his name?
By Tengrain
Well, this is comforting:

Judge says Trump’s ‘steady drumbeat’ of the Big Lie could continue to inspire his supporters to take up arms

A federal judge on Wednesday wrote that Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him could still inspire some of the former President’s supporters to take up arms, as they did in January during the deadly US Capitol insurrection.

The judge’s blunt assessment of the current, charged political climate came in a legal decision about a defendant who was drawn to Washington, DC, in January. And it adds to a growing chorus of warnings from the officials most closely weighing the aftermath of the Capitol riot about what the threat level still might be.

“The steady drumbeat that inspired defendant to take up arms has not faded away; six months later, the canard that the election was stolen is being repeated daily on major news outlets and from the corridors of power in state and federal government, not to mention in the near-daily fulminations of the former President,” Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the DC District Court wrote in an opinion to keep defendant Cleveland Meredith Jr. in jail because he could endanger the public if released.

Judge Berman Jackson is right, of course. The Red Hats remain a menace, whether in captivity or out in the wild. If the Insurrectionists are set loose before trial, what would stop them from continuing their war in his name?

Hair Füror continues to recruit new weak-brained enlistees from Possum Hollar to carry-out his Stupid Coup; this is not unlike what happens with other terrorist organizations when they go underground; the only discernible difference is that the conservative political press is aiding him.

Published with permission of Mock Paper Scissors

