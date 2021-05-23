Jason Miller Ordered To Pay $42K For Failed Defamation Suit

A US district judge has ordered former Trump aide Jason Miller to pay Gizmodo nearly $42,000 in legal expenses from his failed defamation suit. Miller sued Gizmodo over a story published by Splinter,which alleged that he secretly administered an abortion pill to a with whom woman he was having an affair in a smoothie.

As reported by the Daily Beast, a federal appeals court rejected his second defamation suit against the parent company, "finding that the now-defunct website Splinter had accurately reported a 2018 viral story titled, “Court Docs Allege Ex-Trump Staffer Drugged Woman He Got Pregnant With ‘Abortion Pill,’” which the Trump spokesperson claimed had cost him his contract as a paid political commenter for CNN. Miller had argued in his second attempt that those court documents were out of bounds, but last month a panel of judges on the 11th Circuit ruled that they were protected under New York fair reporting privilege and upheld the 2019 decision."

Miller denied the accusation back in 2018 and said he was leaving CNN so he could focus on clearing his name. That doesn't appear to have worked out too well for him.