Politics
Read time: 0 minutes
comments

Jason Miller Ordered To Pay $42K For Failed Defamation Suit

A US district judge has ordered former Trump aide Jason Miller to pay Gizmodo nearly $42,000 in legal expenses from his failed defamation suit.
By Heather
Jason Miller Ordered To Pay $42K For Failed Defamation Suit
Image from: Screengrab

A US district judge has ordered former Trump aide Jason Miller to pay Gizmodo nearly $42,000 in legal expenses from his failed defamation suit. Miller sued Gizmodo over a story published by Splinter,which alleged that he secretly administered an abortion pill to a with whom woman he was having an affair in a smoothie.

As reported by the Daily Beast, a federal appeals court rejected his second defamation suit against the parent company, "finding that the now-defunct website Splinter had accurately reported a 2018 viral story titled, “Court Docs Allege Ex-Trump Staffer Drugged Woman He Got Pregnant With ‘Abortion Pill,’” which the Trump spokesperson claimed had cost him his contract as a paid political commenter for CNN. Miller had argued in his second attempt that those court documents were out of bounds, but last month a panel of judges on the 11th Circuit ruled that they were protected under New York fair reporting privilege and upheld the 2019 decision."

Miller denied the accusation back in 2018 and said he was leaving CNN so he could focus on clearing his name. That doesn't appear to have worked out too well for him.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team