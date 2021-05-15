Jen Psaki Crushes Another Mind-Numbing Border Question

Despite an uncanny resemblance to Bill Murray, I am not starring in a remake of "Groundhog Day." It's simply that the right-wing media continues to beat the same dead horse in Jen Psaki's briefing room day after goddamn day, and I'm not sure if they're expecting a different result, or they're just mind-numbingly stupid, but whichever, it's repetitive AF.

Today's reporter begging for a Psaki-spank began with the cowardly and lazy, "some people" introduction.

"Some senators who are criticizing the president and vice-president, who have not to date made an in-person visit to the southwest border."

"Who are those?" Psaki asked.

"Those who have criticized..."

"Like who?" Psaki repeated.

"There have been lots of people who have criticized the fact that they have not made a trip to the border yet," our rwnj du jour insisted.

"Like who?" Psaki said, again.

"Criticism from those in the Republican party, criticism from others."

For the love of all that is holy, people, are these really the best reporters conservative propaganda networks can send to get their talking points out? They are no match for her.

"Well, I don't know who I'm responding to, but I will say that the president's focus is..."

"Just the other day, one of the senators held a press conference, where that was a major criticism," said the reporter, who probably had been wildly googling on his phone for some sort of supporting details to uphold his ridiculous question.

"ONE of the senators," Psaki emphasized.

"Senator Scott said..."

"Senator Rick Scott. Okay," Psaki said.

Psaki: 1, RWNJ Reporter: 0

"Well, the president's focus, and the vice-president's focus is on solutions. And what we've seen over the past several months is that while we came in and saw that there was little preparation for what was going to be a surge of migrants at the border, what we've done since then is massively reduced the number of children who are at border patrol facilities, from over 5,000 to under 1,000, the number's probably even lower than that now. And massively reducing the number of hours these children are spending at these facilities," she continued.

Psaki: 2, RWNJ Reporter: 0

"So, our focus is working through the inter-agency process, pressing to eliminate bureaucracy, and making sure that we're taking steps that treat them in a humane and moral way, and we're less worried about press conferences or political games that are being played by some," she concluded.

Psaki: 7,392, RWNJ Reporter: 0

Because, damn, note that "games being played by some" at the end? Under the radar, but coming in hot. And truly, what purpose would a visit from Pres. Biden or VP Harris serve, other than to be a photo op? They are focused on getting things accomplished, not self-aggrandizement and PR.

Conservative propaganda entertainment outlets cosplaying at journalism are really not sending their best.