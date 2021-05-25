Joe Concha Admits Trump Didn't Develop COVID Vaccines

The Hill and Fox News contributor Joe Concha, in a fit of honesty, denied a major Trump talking point yesterday on Fox News.

And in the process Concha completely misstated what Kamala Harris said during an October debate in 2020 about vaccines and Trump.

Traitor Trump has been whining and complaining since he left the Oval office that Pres. Biden won't even give him a nod or a thank you for developing the vaccine.

If we're talking about injecting BLEACH then Donald gets all the credit.

Donald's main focus was to obfuscate the truth about the virus to help his re-election campaign. He also spent much of his time attacking blue state governors and any city that didn't glorify his aura.

His BFF, Geraldo Rivera, wanted to name the vaccine after the worst president in modern US history. That's as laughable as Trump trying to garner some praise for his response to the pandemic, which has left close to 600,000 dead Americans as reported on the COVID statistics, but which may be very higher.

We all know that throughout the Covid crisis, Trump threw money to big pharma and washed his hands of responsibility for the spread of the disease. His administration couldn't even get enough tests to Americans, which aided the spread of the virus exponentially.

After a few months he ridiculously claimed we had 'so many cases' because we 'tested more' than other countries.

On Monday, Fox News convened a circular firing squad aimed at Vice President Harris because of a handshake.

On Outnumbered, the circle jerk of conservatives continued with the Harris bashing.

And of course they set aside time to praise the seditious ex-president.

As Kaylee McEnany, Harris Faulkner, and Tomi Lahren were furiously attacking the Vice President, Concha brought up Mike Pence and gave a litany of other faux pas made by former VP's and said, "Of course, there's a double standard."

Concha then had to get some other anti-Harris things off his chest as well.

"This was also a vice president that said at the campaign and this drove me crazy. That she would never take a vaccine if it came from Donald Trump," Concha said.

Wait, Traitor Trump didn't develop the vaccine?

He continued, "As if Trump was in a lab somewhere saying you know if I could just get this R&A sequence right. And no one ever called her out on that. To say, 'no, it's not coming from Trump, Trump's the president, but it's Pfizer, it's Moderna, it's J&J and again she's almost always never held to account. Then again she never really takes questions."

After watching Trump's Task Force sh*t shows everyday, would you trust him?

Here's what Kamala Harris actually said during an October debate about Trump and vaccines.

"If the public health professionals, if Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely,” Harris said during the live debate in Salt Lake City, when she was asked if Americans should take a vaccine, if the Trump administration were to approve one either before or after the election. “But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it. I’m not taking it.”

VP Harris said she'd take a vaccine if health care professionals okayed it, but since Trump first lied about the virus, then claimed it would just disappear, then touted hydroxychloroquine as a remedy, and then moved on to Clorox and UV lights as a cure, who in their right mind would trust his word alone?

But Concha couched her answer in a way to make her appear to be anti-science.

Come on Joe, you know better than that. Would you have taken the hydroxy-bleach cocktail?