'Outnumbered' Accidentally Admits Trump Won Because Of Russia

Melissa Francis claims that Democrats "care about Russia now because it cost them an election."
By Frances Langum
Waaaait a minute.

The Fox News pro-Trump propaganda machine hit a little glitch this morning when Melissa Francis got into a discussion about Democrats and the Mueller Report. It's a thing in right-wing media, right on time, to sorta kinda admit that there was Russian interference, but to blame Hillary and Obama for not doing "anything" about it.

Looking at you, Mitch McConnell, stopping Obama from going public with a warning to the electorate. You knew, Mitch, in advance, who the Russians were helping, didn't you?

Francis claimed that Democrats "care about Russia now because it cost them an election."

Wait, what?

Didn't Jared Kushner say Russian interference was nothing more than a couple of Facebook ads?

Isn't Trump tweeting "no collusion, we won" several times a day?

Sometimes you just can't hide the truth, Foxnewsicans.

As I said on Twitter this morning:


