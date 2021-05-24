Fox News Horrified Over Kamala Harris Handshake

Fox News has had trouble finding controversies to whip up their viewers' rage, so they create them.

On Friday, VP Harris met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and after quickly shaking hands, she had the audacity to quickly and gently brush her hands against her trousers.

For right-wing twitter trolls this was an insult that went too far to our South Korean allies.

On Sunday, the Fox News website somehow found a Twitter account that just started in March that has only 196 followers that highlighted this humongous international incident.

Earlier today, Fox News' Outnumbered took it to another level and were outraged by this level of incivility. They focused on their right wing Aussie brothers on Sky News who were thoroughly outraged. Why would Australia care what happened in a US/South Korea meeting? Traitor Trump, of course.

Co-host Rowan Dean said, "Awful stuff and of course had it been Donald Trump do you imagine James, the outrage that would have occurred? It would have been the end of the world, but Kamala Harris, nobody bats an eye."

Kamala Harris isn't a sexist, racist a-hole so of course nobody batted an eye.

Throughout an almost ten minute segment Fox News played the handshake in slow motion almost the entire time, even blowing up VP Harris' hand to prove she was somehow skeeved by the shake.

And of course the real reason was to try to compare any minor blip to the outrageous, immoral, and criminal behavior of Traitor Trump.