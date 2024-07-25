So Much For A 'Pivot': Trump Calls Kamala Harris 'Human Garbage'

Republicans insisted that the felon is a changed man ever since the rally shooting. Still, there is no evidence of that after the GOP nominee called for national unity and toning down the political rhetoric.

Donald Trump phoned 'Fox & Friends' on Thursday morning, where the panel played a clip of Harris saying that as a prosecutor, she "took on perpetrators of all kinds."

"Predators, who abused women; fraudsters, who ripped off consumers; cheaters, who broke the rules for their own gain," she continued. "So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type, and in this campaign, I promise you, I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week."

Trump's response was predictable.

"Well, I think it's disgusting, and I get a kick out of one thing," Trump said. "They say, sir, be nice. You just got hit with a bullet."

"Maybe he's changed," he continued. "Be nice. And I'd love to be nice, but I'm dealing against real garbage."

Then Trump feigned victimization, saying that "they" indicted him four times and "pushed other lawsuits onto me."

"It's never happened to this country," he added.

Well, yeah, he's right. It never happened until Trump came along with his history of criming around before, then during his time in office. And Kamala won't be nice either, but she'll do it with a smile without gutter-type attacks.

Trump has no plans, no policy to announce. His speeches are full of middle school name calling . By the way when is he going to address health care? He promised a "fix" 9years ago. https://t.co/ajfWTR658B — L.A. Cunningham (@AMahgninnuc) July 25, 2024

This isn't going to play well with suburban women. Keep imploding. https://t.co/6hmqZcrldl — Spartacus (@luggage12345) July 25, 2024

Keep talking, you chud. Women are a vast, coveted voting bloc, and we will be at the polls in November.