Gun Nut’s Twitter Attack On John Fugelsang Misfires

Gun-toting wingnut welfare recipient Emily Miller went after John Fugelsang on Twitter for daring to point out that many of these so-called "pro-life" Christians are a bunch of hypocrites, and it didn't go well for Miller.

You may remember Miller, who figured out that making dubious claims about a supposed home invasion to the police can get you lots of cushy paid gigs. For Miller these included jobs on NRA-TV, OANN, along with regular appearances on Fox "news," as yet another unqualified member of the Trump administration. That's right, she was hired as the Assistant Commissioner for Media Affairs at the FDA, only to be fired eleven days later. Unfortunately for all of us, though, she continued to work for the agency even after being removed from that position.

Here's the exchange between Miller and Fugelsang that now has Miller carping about "angry atheists" attacking her on the social media platform.

I won’t get vaccinated.

I won’t wear a mask.

I oppose universal healthcare.

I ignore infant mortality rates in the poorest states.

Migrants are “illegals.”

We need more guns on the streets.

I’m fine w/cutting WIC & SNAP.

I think the death penalty is just swell.



I’m pro-life. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 20, 2021

I read this and thought, oh someone who has all my same positions. Then I realized you're mocking us. — EmilyMiller (@emilymiller) May 20, 2021

I'm mocking spiritual hypocrisy; sorry that you felt it applied to you but I hope you'll consider the point it makes. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 20, 2021

Unfortunately, even communicating with you has opened me up to hate and name calling from your followers. So, no, that's not going to make me question my faith. — EmilyMiller (@emilymiller) May 20, 2021

I wasn’t asking you to question your faith & we’re not responsible for the unfortunate rudeness of others on this platform.



But criminalizing abortion has nothing to do w/the Gospel teachings of Christ & the modern GOP does not fight for a single Gospel teaching of Christ. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 20, 2021

Chris came to give us eternal life. You believe He would approve of killing a baby who never had a chance to live his/her life?



Can you back up your assertion that "modern GOP does not fight for a single Gospel teaching of Christ" with facts? Half the country is godless? — EmilyMiller (@emilymiller) May 20, 2021

(Ed. note: Chris gave us eternal life? Chris who, and where can I find him?)



Christ opposed the death penalty & overturned 'eye for an eye' in Sermon on the Mount. Never mentioned abortion.

Yesterday ppl praised Abbot as 'pro-life' as he had the state murder a human.



Can you cite a single Gospel teaching of Christ that Trump is not the opposite of? — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 20, 2021

Which, of course, was met by crickets from Miller as far as a direct response. She did spend lots of time lashing out at "leftists," Hollywood, and people responding to the exchange in her timeline. This is about as close as John got to an answer from her on Trump.