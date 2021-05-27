Scared McConnell Begs GOP Senators To Kill Jan 6 Panel As 'Personal Favor'

Gladys Sicknick has Mitch McConnell running scared. So scared he's strong-arming Republican senators to vote against it "as a personal favor."

Behold Brian Sicknick's sweet, grieving mom paying visits to Republican senators to beg them to vote for a commission that would be a slam-dunk if not for TraitorTrump and Mitch McConnell's obsequious obedience to him.

A reporter asked Gladys Sicknick whether she thought she could change minds with her visits.

"I hope so, I hope so," she said. "Brian had a work ethic like second to none and he was just there for our country and for these guys. And he just was doing his job. And he got caught up in it, and it's very sad. This is why I'm here today. Usually I'm staying in the background. I couldn't stay quiet anymore."

Imagine that. A mother whose son is dead because a bunch of deluded Trump bootlickers tried to overthrow the government, stretching out of her comfort zone to implore a bunch of weak old white dudes to be human, just for a moment.

When asked about whether he was concerned about losing ten votes, McConnell merely said "I've made my position clear."

To be clear, McConnell's "position" here is to block any actual effort to rise above partisanship and consent to do this ONE THING that is good for the country and the constitution because he fears TraitorTrump's wrath.

And because he is fearful that ten senators will respond with some level of humanity, McConnell is twisting arms, as CNN reporter Jamie Gangel reports.

"He's taking arm twisting what whole new level," Gangel said. "We are told that in the last 24 hours that McConnell has doubled down, started reaching out to particular senators he was afraid might be wavering, and ask them to vote against the commission. Quote, as a personal favor, John."

John King noted that the vote wasn't on a committee assignment or a budget vote, but was about an attack on the United States government.

"Right. Exactly right," Gangel replied. "And I'm told the senators were really caught by surprise at his using that kind of language, and just how insistent he's been. One Republican source said to me, quote, no one can understand why Mitch is going to this extreme of asking for a personal favor to kill the commission. The source went on to say, how can you have an attack on the capitol and the Republican leader is saying, vote against it?"

She added, "Our sources are suggesting that Mitch McConnell may really have been concerned that Mrs. Sicknick's visits today would sway some Republican senators."

Oh, Despicable Mitch is worried that Republicans might be human? He needn't have. As Gangel goes on to report, only 14 GOP senators have agreed to meet with her, 15 declined, and another 14 wouldn't even acknowledge her existence.

Let's just be clear that the reason Mitch is calling in favors is because he's scared to death an actual bipartisan commission would displease TraitorTrump and cost him the Senate. Nothing matters to him more than getting back his majority. Nothing. Not the country, not the constitution, not a mother's grief at losing her son. Nothing.

I hope Democrats flatten him in the midterms.