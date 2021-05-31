Annie Asks You: A precedent from 1965 suggests a possible weapon against vote-suppression laws.
Lo Imprescindible: Biden reaches out to a gay influencer to promote vaccination. Just try to picture a Republican doing this.
Hysterical Raisins: We need to talk about Kevin (McCarthy).
Rosa Rubicondior: Making the case that overturning Roe v Wade could backfire on the Republicans.
Bonus link: Let the harvest begin!
Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send the link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!