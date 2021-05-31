OAN Fail: Arizona GOP 'Audit' Fueled By Disinformation

Last week, CNN reporter Kyung Lah found Arizona Senate President Republican Karen Fann in a parking lot and was able to ask her some questions about the wacky "audit" Fann arranged.

During the conversation it became clear that One America "News" had a great influence on Fann's thinking. Ms. Lah balked at the argument that OAN is a credible news source, because it isn't.

That led Karen Fann to feign surprise: “When we talk about transparency,” said Fann, “From day one the entire process has been live-streaming, so anybody…”

“On OAN,” Lah said. “With cameras controlled by OAN.”

Fann went on the attack. “Are you saying that OAN is not a credible news source? Are you saying that?”

“Yes.” said Lah.

“Ok. I’ll remember that. CNN is saying that OAN is not a credible one.”

“Yes.” said Lah again.

“Ok. Very good.”

This "audit" has been entirely for the benefit of OAN viewers, so much so that OAN has fundraised ON THE AIR for the “audit.” Not making that up.

Kyung Lah appeared on Sunday's "CNN's Reliable Sources" to back up her true assertion that OAN is not a credible news source, as well as point out how One America News has what she calls "unusual access" at the Arizona "audit."

The Arizona "Audit" is an OAN show. For OAN viewers, who believe it and the claims of "fraud" to be "news."

SKIBINSKI: We have journalists doing the rating and based on those criteria, each site gets an overall rating, green means it's generally credible, red means it's not credible, and a trust score of zero to 100 points based on those criteria. STELTER: Zero to a 100. And where is One America News between 0 and 100? SKIBINSKI: They score a 25 out of 100 on our ratings system, which gives them a red rating, meaning they have severe credibility issues. STELTER: Not great.

Later on, NewsGuard's Matt Skibinski explained why the far-right network has "severe credibility issues" according to NewsGuard's apolitical criteria. This on-topic tweet from January:

One of many reasons why OAN is rated as unreliable by NewsGuard: it routinely scrubs stories with false and misleading claims from its website, rather than publishing corrections or retractions, as responsible news orgs do. https://t.co/ZOOBgKzYXs — John Gregory (@johngregoryx) January 20, 2021

In related news, the Maricopa County Recorder, a "Republican who voted for Trump" has written an op-ed for the conservative National Review calling out the "audit" as absurd: