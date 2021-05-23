Don't Mess With The Linda Lindas

Earlier this month, The Linda Lindas played a concert at the L.A. Public Library. A few days ago their tweet of the band doing "Racist Sexist Boys" went viral, garnering so much praise from musicians and others on the internet that the song instantly went viral. And the rest, as they say, is history. They signed with Epitaph Records yesterday.

Yesterday, you probably saw a video of some teenage girls rocking out in a library, singing their instant hit single “Racist, Sexist Boy” about… well… a racist, sexist boy. Said video of the Linda Lindas got tweeted, shared, posted, and distributed in every other possible way on the internet by everyone from comedians to journalists to musicians to the L.A. Public Library (which hosted the performance for the AAPI Heritage Month edition of “TEENtastic Tuesdays”), and it’s getting some support from noteworthy rockers like Tom Morello and Thurston Moore. Morello tweeted out the library’s Instagram post with the caption “Song of the day!” while Moore put it up on his Instagram, saying “Racist, Sexist Boy by the Linda Lindas. Song of 2021 so far…by far! Total inspiration is ageless.” It’s pretty high praise from two major rock legends.

The Linda Lindas, the all-female rock band that lit up social media this week when a video of their recent performance at the Los Angeles Public Library went viral, have signed with Epitaph Records. A rep for the label confirmed the low-key signing to Variety but had no further news; the signing was first speculated by Spin. The band — Bela, Lucia, Eloise and Mila, who range in age from 16 to 10 and describe themselves on social media as "Half Asian / Half Latinx. Sisters, cousins and friends who play music together because it's fun!!" — started off in 2018 playing punk rock covers, and have long gotten support from older, punk-centric musicians.