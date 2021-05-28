GOP Uses Cops For 2020 'Audit': 'Halp! Police! We Was Robbed!'

In a move that mirrors the bullshit going on in Arizona, Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly, has hired three former cops and an attorney to again investigate the 2020 elections. Vos claims he's not looking to overturn the election results, which I tend to believe. As evil as he is, he's politically savvy enough to know that's a dead end road.

Instead, Vos is desperately seeking justification for the voter suppression laws they have passed and are going to pass, even though the issues he raises to explain this latest stuff has been debunked time after time in multiple court hearings:

He said he hopes the investigators can get to the bottom of issues Republicans have raised unsuccessfully in court, such as how the state’s largest cities used more than $6 million in grants from a private group to run their elections. Vos in a Wednesday interview said he was giving the investigators a broad mandate to spend about three months reviewing all tips and following up on the most credible ones. In addition to the grant spending, he said they may look into claims of double voting and review how clerks fixed absentee ballot credentials. “Is there a whole lot of smoke or is there actual fire? We just don’t know yet,” Vos said.

No, Robin, we do already know that there's neither smoke nor a fire, except in the fevered imaginations of QAnon conspiracy theorists.

The scary part is that these "investigators" will have almost no limits on their authority and will be pursuing all the leads they get:

Vos said he is hiring three former law enforcement officers along with an attorney who will oversee them. As contractors with the Legislature, they will have subpoena power. Anyone they subpoena will be immune from criminal prosecution, he said.

Unfortunately, the reporter did not bother to ask Vos who these cops or attorney are. I have a feeling that this would reveal how serious Vos was being, which I would guess at being not very serious at all.

I suppose that in Vos' peabrain, this is just trying to ensure the integrity of the election, which has already been done time and time again. In reality, Vos is still in disbelief that after more than ten years of voter suppression and gerrymandering, Democrats keep winning, especially in statewide races.