Raddatz Calls Out Barraso's Infrastrutcture Lie In Real Time

It's refreshing to have journalists stop GOP liars in their tracks.
By John Amato
13 min ago by John Amato
ABC host Martha Raddatz called out Sen. John Barrasso's GOP lie that only six percent of the proposed budget for the American Jobs Plan is actually being spent on infrastructure.

Since the Biden administration began laying out its plans, Republicans having been making false claims to undermine any effort to help the country. They think by pretending only roads and bridges are actual infrastructure, they can get away with it in the year 2021. Even given their dated and ancient beliefs, the percentage they are citing is false.

This Week's guest-host Martha Raddatz discussed Biden's plans and the weak-kneed counter offer from the GOP, and asked if he would compromise. Sen. Barrasso claimed that only roads, bridges, ports, airports, waterways are infrastructure, and then he spouted the huge GOP numerical lie.

He said, "The problem is, of course, that President Biden's proposal, only six percent of the money actually goes for roads and bridges. And they have more money for electric cars than they do for all of those other things -- "

To her credit, Raddatz stopped Barrasso in his tracks with the fact-check.

"Senator -- Senator, I’ve got to stop you there," she said.

"The six percent for roads and bridges figures you and other GOP leaders have cited has been fact-checked multiple times. The total amount for what you have called traditional infrastructure -- roads, bridges, rails, airports, waterways, public transit -- is more than 25 percent of the Biden plan. So do you want more?"

Instead of correcting the record, he marched on to his own decietful drum.

Barrasso responded, "Well, what we're working with, and as Shelley talked to President Biden Thursday, I’ve been working regularly with the -- with the other Joe, powerful Joe in Washington, Joe Manchin. And we're focusing on core infrastructure. President Biden calls it hard infrastructure as opposed to soft infrastructure."

Now that a megalomaniac child from their party doesn't inhabit the White House, Republicans are suddenly worried about government spending and are lying to the American people about it.

Hypocrisy is thy name, GOP.

