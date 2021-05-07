Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Utah Ex-Cop Narrates Video Of Giant Vaccine Needle Burning In Effigy

A controversial former Utah Police officer has shared video of an anti-vaccine rally where a giant needle was burned in effigy.
By David

A controversial former Utah Police officer has shared video of an anti-vaccine rally where a giant needle was burned in effigy.

Former Salt Lake City police officer Eric Moutsos recorded the event and shared it on YouTube. Moutsos is known for refusing to work an assignment at a LGBTQ Pride parade in 2014, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

The anti-vaccine gathering was said to have occurred in Moroni on May 1.

Moutsos can be heard narrating the video as he points the camera at the fake burning needle, which includes the words "Medical Tyranny." A second burning structure is adorned with the word "Biohazard."

"Down with medical tyranny!" a child can be heard screaming in the video.

"We're having a little fire and it's a giant syringe," Moutsos explains.

At one point during the video, a man wearing an “I make awesome babies" T-shirt approaches Moutsos to mock climate change.

“It's causing global warming, this is like 10 dead polar bears right there," the man said of the bonfire.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team