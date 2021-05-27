Politics
When Will Joe Manchin Wake Up?

Blocking the Jan 6 commission is not a one-off, Senator Manchin. This is how the GOP has behaved for decades.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Directly after the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican Senate leader Mitch blasted Donald Trump for inciting the violence.

Calls for a commission to investigate the insurrection were universally applauded.

Flash forward to today and now Republican leadership is attempting to block a bipartisan January 6 commission to investigate exactly what led up to and what happened during this one of the most seditious events inspired by a sitting US president in US history.

Laura Clawson writes that "Republicans are expected to filibuster—a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol."

No shock there for any citizen paying attention. However, US Capitol police are outraged by this rank political maneuver.

Brian Sicknick’s family and Fanone are speaking out publicly, with Gladys Sicknick saying, “Not having a January 6 Commission to look into exactly what occurred is a slap in the faces of all the officers who did their jobs that day.” But they’re not alone in their anger at Republicans.

”We have heard all of this support for police, police, police, and then your own police force is battered and bruised and now you drag your feet?" one Capitol Police officer said to CNN on condition of anonymity.

“I kind of got lulled, I got fooled, I listened to [Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell's words that same night when they reconvened [on January 6],” the officer said. “I bought into it, I thought, ‘Wow, we are really going to get some answers.’”

Republicans support law enforcement when it helps them politically.

Finally, Joe Manchin's Senate brethren have done something awful, forcing him to respond negatively.

Wow, Manchin finally got upset at these anti-American cultists.

Everything Mitch McConnell does is politically motivated and calculated to be the supreme obstructionist in Senate history for the sake of garnering raw political power.

This is not a one-off, Sen. Manchin. This is how the GOP has behaved for decades.

Come back to reality.

Republicans will make believe they are working with the Democrats and then pull a fast one at the last minute, or offer milquetoast alternatives to water down any legislation. Then they'll scream Pelosi, freedom, and socialism while withdrawing their support.

As of May 25, CNN reports, "But asked if such a blockade changes his view on the GOP's willingness to cut deals with him, Manchin shot back: "No. I'm still working with the same Republicans."

Doing what, EXACTLY?

Just now, CNN asked Manchin AGAIN whether he would ditch the filibuster or modify it to get this commission through, and Manchin said, no, he wasn't willing to destroy the government for a commission. This, even though Republicans are willing to destroy the entire COUNTRY with their obstinance and obstruction.

Stop f**king America and do the right and only thing you can. get rid of the filibuster.

Karoli Kuns contributed to this article

