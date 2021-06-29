After His Rally, Some Trump Supporters Warn Of A Civil War

Donie O'Sullivan interviewed attendees at the Trump rally about his claim that he will be reinstated as president.

"He didn't lose. He didn't lose. I know he didn't lose."

It's fake news. It's staged. He's coming back, and not in 2024.

"Coming back in 2024?"

"Sooner."

"He's coming back soon and you guys are going down."

"Trump has been falsely suggesting the sham Republican audits in Arizona could lead to the election being overturned," O'Sullivan explained.

"Do you think the election is going to be overturned in some way?"

"Absolutely. The military already knows it was a fraud. He won by over 80%."

"You said you believe that he could come back as soon as -- "

"Before the middle of August. "

"What if that doesn't happen?"

"We're going to be in a civil war because the militia will be taking over."

O'Sullivan spoke to a Three Percenter.

"Some of your guys are caught up in a conspiracy charged by the FBI."

"As far as I know, some of them are being held and a lot of them are just being questioned."

"Do you think your guys who went inside shouldn't have went inside or what?"

"Yeah, I thought they shouldn't have went inside. When you're worked up and the adrenaline is pumping, just happens."

"Are you worried we could see more violence?"

"Yeah. I honestly believe it's coming."

"A lot of Trump supporters we met weren't totally convinced about the idea he could be reinstated. Some of them are looking more towards 2024. As you saw there for the people that do believe, have bought into the idea that frankly, Trump has been pushing he could be reinstated this summer, it's very, very real for them. And I will say, something that was quite chilling, particularly hearing that man when he talked -- I said to him, if this doesn't happen, what happens? He said, civil war, that's almost precisely what I heard on January 4th, two days before the insurrection," O'Sullivan said.

"We were in Georgia at that Trump rally on the eve of the Senate runoffs there. And everybody was so pumped up for January 6th. 'Pete," I asked the man, 'what happens if Biden is inaugurated?'

"The guy used similar words like that. He said there would be a civil war. So it's difficult to figure out if this is hyperbole or rhetoric, or people really mean it, but clearly as we saw on January 6, some of these people mean it."

UPDATE: And this, which strangely did not get aired.