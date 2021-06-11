Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Anti-COVID Vaxxers Are Tea Party 2.0

Rep. Jared Huffman was shouted down by MAGA COVID a-holes during his first town hall.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

During his first town-hall Rep. Huffman (CA-2) held this year, anti-COVID restriction whacks shouted at him while he was answering questions from people in his district.

KSRO reports that many of these MAGA dirt bags carried "signs included slogans like 'Jab mandate is fascist,' and 'My body, my choice.' Some were even wearing MAGA hats showing support for former President Trump."

The Congressman said this on Facebook: “Outside of the January 6th insurrection, this might be the ugliest, most disgraceful spectacle I’ve ever seen.”

Rep. Huffman's voting record gets a solid A from Progressive Punch's scorecard and has been excellent representing his constituents.

I fear this will be the new trend from these miscreants as the country slowly reopens because of the Biden Administration's highly successful vaccination plans.

The Beltway media refused to call out the racist evangelicals that made up the tea party as soon as Obama was elected and their behavior during the summer of 2009 was reprehensible and violent.

Is the summer of 2021 going to be the same way? Count on it. The only difference is that this will be the summer of white supremacy and anti-vaccine nonsense instead of health care protests.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team