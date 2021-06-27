2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Wallace Nails GOPer For Hypocrisy On 'Defunding The Police'

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday called out Republicans for being guilty of voting to defund the police.
By David

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday called out Republicans for being guilty of voting to defund the police.

The confrontation came during an interview with Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) on Fox News Sunday.

"In the program that he announced this week, the president said that the central part of his anti-crime package is the $350 billion in the American Rescue Plan -- the COVID relief plan," Wallace explained. "Congressman Banks, you voted against that package, against that $350 billion just like every other Republican in the House and Senate."

"Can't you make the argument that it's you and the Republicans who are defunding the police?" the Fox News host asked.

"Not at all," Banks insisted before pointing to "comments" made by Democratic lawmakers.

Wallace interrupted: "Respectfully, sir, respectfully, I heard you make that point but I'm asking you -- there's $350 billion in this package the president says can be used for policing."

The Fox News host pointed to provisions of the law that will allow more police officers to be hired.

"Respectfully, I've heard your point about the last year, but you and every other Republican voted against this $350 billion," Wallace pressed.

Banks, however, returned to his talking points.

"When Rep. Omar says that policing is evil and Nancy Pelosi compares police officers to Nazi stormtroopers, it makes it very difficult for police departments around the country to recruit people to become police officers," Banks said. "And that's the crisis that we find in police departments all over America. You can give them more funding and that's good but if they can't recruit people to become a police officer because we've stigmatized one of the most honorable professions in America then we're at a dangerous point."

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team