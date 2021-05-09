Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

'It's A Big Lie': Chris Wallace Catches Rep. Jim Banks Refusing To Say Election Wasn't 'Stolen'

Fox News host Chris Wallace challenged Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) over his effort to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership position in the Republican Party.
By David

Fox News host Chris Wallace challenged Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) over his effort to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership position in the Republican Party.

During an interview on
Fox News Sunday, Wallace noted that Banks had deflected when asked about Cheney's criticism of former President Donald Trump, who has claimed that the election was stolen from him.

"I've asked you two questions, Congressman," Wallace said. "Why are you unwilling to discuss her criticism of President Trump?"

"I'm not," Banks insisted. "I know the belief that I have, that a majority of our conference have, that she has lost focus on the single mission that we have in winning back the majority, to push back against the radical Biden agenda, is the reason that she needs to be replaced."

Wallace reminded Banks that he had joined a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's election victory.

"I'm just asking a question," Wallace remarked. "Liz Cheney is saying it's a big lie to say the election was stolen. Liz Cheney is saying that, in fact, Donald Trump contributed to the riot. I'm asking you for your opinion on those issues. Is it a lie that the election was stolen? Did he contribute to the insurrection on the Capitol?"

"I've never said that the election was stolen," Banks replied. "I've said I had very serious concerns with how the election was conducted last November because of COVID rules that loosened voter identification laws. That's why I objected on January 6th. I'll never apologize for that."

The congressman went on to accuse Wallace of distracting viewers "from what we have to do to save this country."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team