'It's A Big Lie': Chris Wallace Catches Rep. Jim Banks Refusing To Say Election Wasn't 'Stolen'

Fox News host Chris Wallace challenged Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) over his effort to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership position in the Republican Party.

During an interview on

Fox News Sunday, Wallace noted that Banks had deflected when asked about Cheney's criticism of former President Donald Trump, who has claimed that the election was stolen from him.

"I've asked you two questions, Congressman," Wallace said. "Why are you unwilling to discuss her criticism of President Trump?"

"I'm not," Banks insisted. "I know the belief that I have, that a majority of our conference have, that she has lost focus on the single mission that we have in winning back the majority, to push back against the radical Biden agenda, is the reason that she needs to be replaced."

Wallace reminded Banks that he had joined a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden's election victory.

"I'm just asking a question," Wallace remarked. "Liz Cheney is saying it's a big lie to say the election was stolen. Liz Cheney is saying that, in fact, Donald Trump contributed to the riot. I'm asking you for your opinion on those issues. Is it a lie that the election was stolen? Did he contribute to the insurrection on the Capitol?"

"I've never said that the election was stolen," Banks replied. "I've said I had very serious concerns with how the election was conducted last November because of COVID rules that loosened voter identification laws. That's why I objected on January 6th. I'll never apologize for that."

The congressman went on to accuse Wallace of distracting viewers "from what we have to do to save this country."