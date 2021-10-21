Jim Jordan Rages After He's Challenged To Say 'Election Was Not Stolen'

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Wednesday refused to say that the 2020 election was "not stolen" by President Joe Biden.

At a House Rules Committee hearing, Chairman James McGovern (D-MA) noted that Jordan had first refused to say "the election was not stolen" when he appeared before the committee earlier this year.

"Can you say those five words today?" McGovern asked Jordan.

"I'll give you the same answer," Jordan replied. "I never said it was. I said we should investigate it. I said on January 6th when the electoral votes were counted that Joe Biden is the president of the United States."

McGovern tried to speak but Jordan talked over him.

"The real question is why don't you guys want to investigate what happened?" Jordan ranted.

"You're still unwilling to say those five simple words," McGovern noted. "I think that's incredibly important. You know, pushing debunked conspiracy theories and adding fuel to the fire."

"I'm not pushing any conspiracy theories!" Jordan objected. "Your obsession with five words seems pretty ridiculous to me."

"I'm not trying to whitewash anything," the Ohio Republican later insisted. "Republicans have been consistent. We have condemned violence every stinking time it happened. We condemned it on January 6th. And 600 people are being prosecuted and held accountable for what they did wrong as well they should be."

Jordan went on to accuse Democrats of not condemning the violence that occurred in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in 2020.

"I am so sick of the double standard!" he exclaimed.

"I condemn violence where it may occur," McGovern pointed out. "You can yell and scream as much as you want."

"No, I'm not yelling and screaming," Jordan interrupted. "I'm reflecting where the American people are. They've had it with the double standard. You're allowed to object; we're not!"

"You can object," McGovern replied. "The issue is what transpired that day."

"We had nothing to do with that!" Jordan gasped.

"We'll see," McGovern replied. "But after all this time, still, you cannot say those five words that the election was not stolen."