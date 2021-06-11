Media Bites
Whiney Fox News Guest Slams AOC For Not Wanting Children

"AOC is a good example of a person who’s suffering from prolonged adolescence," said the Hoover Institutes Victor Davis Hanson.
By Ed Scarce
Tucker Carlson had one of those frank and honest discussions (/sarcasm) of the declining birthrate in the United States and as things are wont to do on his program ended up slamming a Democrat, in this case, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for saying a couple of years ago that she had concerns about bringing children into this world right now.

Source: Mediaite

Tucker Carlson expressed concern about the birth rates in Gilead the United States on Thursday night.

During a discussion about transgender people and pronouns with Victor Davis Hanson of the Hoover Institution, Carlson claimed some on the left are “offended by fertility and nature and the idea that people reproduce.”

After pointing that people today are waiting longer than previous generations to have kids and buy homes, Hanson blamed the feminist movement and offered up a theory:

HANSON: Our crisis right now is we’re not reproducing ourselves…And we’re suffering from what? Prolonged adolescence. These children – they have adult bodies but they have the minds of children. They don’t want to grow up. AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)] is a good example of a person who’s suffering from prolonged adolescence. And she said she doesn’t want to have children because of climate change. I don’t know if it’s because of $1.7 trillion in student debt or the economy, but they just don’t want take off their training wheels and go out experience life and its adventures and dangers.
