Whiney Fox News Guest Slams AOC For Not Wanting Children

Tucker Carlson had one of those frank and honest discussions (/sarcasm) of the declining birthrate in the United States and as things are wont to do on his program ended up slamming a Democrat, in this case, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for saying a couple of years ago that she had concerns about bringing children into this world right now.
Source: Mediaite
Tucker Carlson expressed concern about the birth rates in
Gileadthe United States on Thursday night.
During a discussion about transgender people and pronouns with Victor Davis Hanson of the Hoover Institution, Carlson claimed some on the left are “offended by fertility and nature and the idea that people reproduce.”
After pointing that people today are waiting longer than previous generations to have kids and buy homes, Hanson blamed the feminist movement and offered up a theory: