Reporter Goes Rogue On-Air, Promises Recordings Of Fox 'Censorship'

On a day where Texans are being asked to keep their air conditioners off while the mercury soars, local Fox affiliate reporter Ivory Hecker decided to kill her budding weather broadcast career in a blaze of glory.

After being cued by the anchor, Hecker began by saying, “Before we get to that story, I want to let you the viewers that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you the viewers. And from what I’m gathering, I am not the only reporter being subjected to this.”

Just so we're clear, Fox 26 Houston is a local Fox affiliate, not part of Fox News. They report local news, weather and traffic, just like any other affiliate might. And what a weather reporter might think she's got that they're "muzzling" seems quite mysterious!

“I am going to be releasing some recordings about what goes on behind the scenes at Fox, because it applies to you the viewers," she continued, despite the fact that a local news affiliate is not Fox News. Just a local station that's part of a group of affiliated local stations.

The punchline: "I found a non-profit journalism group called Project Veritas that is going to help put that out tomorrow, so tune into them.”

OH. She FOUND them, as if they were hiding right around the corner over at the local ABC affiliate or something. Just happened to "find" them. Sure thing.

Check out the joy from Newsmax's John Cardillo. (Hint: Don't drink anything and for sure be ready for a laugh)

Fox affiliates are not Newscorp...just sayin', John.

But the very best tweets came from people kind of amazed this woman imploded her career on live TV:

This sums it up well:

Get your popcorn ready! It's going to be fun to watch them eat their own.