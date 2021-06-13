Jim Jordan Rants On Fox About 'The Left' Controlling Everything

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Sunday lashed out at what he said is liberal "control" over the lives of the American people.

During an appearance on Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures program, Jordan was asked about news reports claiming that the tax returns of wealthy Americans had been leaked to journalists.

"Here we are, we're five months into the Biden administration, we're right back to where we were 10 years ago in the Obama-Biden administration," Jordan complained. "Yeah, this is a problem. I hope there's an investigation here and we get to the bottom of this."

The Republican congressman then exploded with a rant about how "the left" controls so many aspects of his life.

"But I think in a general sense, we need understand that the left controls so much -- the left controls big media, the left controls big tech," he said. "They now control big corporations, big sports, they control Hollywood, they control higher education, the left controls the White House, they control the Congress. And most importantly, they control the beauracracy."

"We've got to get a handle on this," he added.