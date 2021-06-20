Republicans Have Conniptions Over A Pro-Democracy PSA

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom teamed up with RepresentUs to make a video urging people to support the For the People Act.

In the video, Perry and Bloom play themselves set in the year 2055 in a dystopian society where the people have no voice and they have lost the right to vote.

The 2055 Bloom says, “You are our only hope. The America you know doesn’t exist in our future. Democracy is dead. We have no voice.” Perry replies, “It started when voter suppression ran wild all over America. The voting rights bills died in the Senate. Polling places closed. We lost our right to vote.” Among the images that flash across the screen: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.), from an appearance on Face the Nation. Manchin opposes the For the People Act, or H.R. 1, the legislation that would end partisan gerrymandering, expand voting rights, create new public campaign financing, and require presidential and vice presidential candidates to disclose 10 years worth of their tax returns.

This, of course, sent Republicans into a tizzy:

Speaking to the Mail Online, Republican Rep Andy Biggs claimed the video was an example of ‘more celebrities promoting legislation they most likely haven’t even read.’ Describing Bloom and Perry as ‘out-of-touch personalities’, the Republican claimed that ‘everyday Americans are tired of the fake virtue signaling’ from those who are ‘star-power and kowtow to deranged Hollywood wokism.’ He added: ‘They should spend more energy building a backbone than acting on fear of being cancelled.’

As we all know, the Republicans' greatest fear is democracy, for they know that if people vote, the GOP will lose.