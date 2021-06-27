2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Deranged Ingraham And Idiot DeSantis Attack Dr. Peter Hotez

Laura Ingraham and Florida governor Ron DeSantis dismissed warnings from actual medical doctors who know what they're talking about that maybe we should still be careful about COVID variants, calling them "COVID-Doomers."
By John Amato
Laura Ingraham called medical doctors warning the American public about COVID variants and a potential summer surge "COVID-Doomers." Dr. Peter Hotez is one who has been singled out for attack because he dared to still urge Americans to be careful.

After playing a podcast clip of Dr. Hotez, the Fox News host said, "They just can't let the pandemic go. At some point the are gonna have to break the addiction."

Doctors looking out for their health and safety of American people are now considered "addicts?"

Gov. DeSantis chimed in and said, "Some of these people get put out there all the time and they're dead wrong."

Not surprisingly, the Florida governor never mentioned the 600,000 dead Americans, most of whom might still be with us if it weren't for Trump and his own immoral mismanaging of COVID.

Gov. DeSantis didn't even say anything about how Fox News was continually spreading phony snake oil cures, hosting anti-vaxxers, dismissing the goal of herd immunity, and claiming wearing a mask is against our freedoms during the entire pandemic.

DeSantis then attacked the people who cautioned against reopening schools, and dismissed worries from the medical community about how the virus might affect children.

Meanwhile, Florida ranks 37th in US states for recovery from COVID, but Gov. De Santis claims all medical professionals warning of a future spikes of COVID are just fear-mongering.

In a new study released by TOP Agency that shows how the entire country is rebounding after the COVID lockdowns, Florida has refused to take into account the safety of its people.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the researchers looked at 48 states across 23 categories in their calculations that include consumer confidence job, market strength, and COVID safety and Florida ranks near the bottom in all categories.

Of course, Ingraham never asked DeSantis why Florida is seeing a huge spike in COVID cases in Florida nursing homes.

Around the world, variants of Covid are also causing havoc, and the CDC has issued new warning in the US about them.

The World Health Organization on Friday urged fully vaccinated people to continue to wear masks, social distance and practice other Covid-19 pandemic safety measures as the highly contagious delta variant spreads rapidly across the globe.

