Fox News' Leo Terrell Blames George Floyd For Brazen Shoplifters

There have been many media reports about the explosion of shoplifting in San Francisco, giving Fox News' Leo Terrell a chance to blame George Floyd for security guards not doing their jobs.

"This is the George Floyd effect -- criminals are allowed to commit crimes because we don't want a George Floyd situation," Terrell said.

How is stopping a shoplifter from stealing items from Walgreens the same thing as having an armed band of police officers watching as one of their own murdered a black man while he's on lying down on his stomach?

Leo attacked Democratic prosecutors for not prosecuting criminals, but they need to be arrested first, right?

Then Terrell claimed that if the items in the stores were locked up that would give Democrats (I assume) a chance to call it racism.

That's just ludicrous.

"It's the George Floyd effect," Terrell proclaimed once again.

Terrell wasn't always this radical before Trump was elected.

Then the Orange Julius got elected.

Now he's become a race-baiting buffoon who gets his airtime because he supports Traitor Trump at every turn and rants like a madman at anyone supporting oppressive and deadly actions against African-Americans in this country.

Note: Shoplifting crimes are actually down in San Francisco by 14.4% compared to last year.