Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Fox News Meltdown After Geraldo Says Trump Incited Insurrection

Fox News contributors Geraldo Rivera and Leo Terrell strongly disagreed on Thursday over President Donald Trump's role in inciting the deadly Capitol Hill insurrection.
By David

Fox News contributors Geraldo Rivera and Leo Terrell strongly disagreed on Thursday over President Donald Trump's role in inciting the deadly Capitol Hill insurrection.

During a discussion about the siege, Rivera argued that National Guard troops should be allowed to protect the nation's capitol for the next month.

Terrell, however, claimed that Democrats are using federal troops as "props" prior to Trump's second impeachment trial.

For his part, Rivera urged the Senate to censure Trump instead of holding an impeachment trial that he said is likely to fail.

"With this vote yesterday, it's clear that 45 Republicans are not going to go along with impeachment," Rivera explained. "What the Senate has to do is a joint bipartisan resolution to censure Donald Trump. Let's censure him. Let's say what you did was unacceptable. You incited that."

"Come on!" Terrell exclaimed. "How dare you blame Donald Trump for that. We have a rule of law. We have due process."

"Because I have eyes," Rivera replied.

"For you to come on here and say that he was responsible is wrong!" Terrell continued. "You should not say that and you should apologize to President Trump for that statement. You have no facts to justify that!"

"President Trump needs to apologize to us," Rivera countered.

"No! You're wrong!" Terrell shot back. "I think you should review the First Amendment again because I'll ask you right now on TV, tell me the words, the magic words that he used to incite those criminals. Tell me the magic words right now, Geraldo."

"I'll give you three weeks of incitement," Rivera said. "What in the hell do you think that crowd was going to do when they got to the Capitol? What were they going to do?"

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team