Guess it's not infrastructure week any longer.

"His mind raced." Buttermilk Sky doesn't think so.

Oliver Willis: Paranoia strikes deep, & Margarine Traitor Greene has deep thoughts.



"No, I don't buy it because I don't believe in evolution," Greene replied. "I don't believe in that type of so-called 'science.' I don't believe in evolution. I believe in God."

"Naomi Wolf is a living, breathing fact-free zone" sez First Draft, in noting Dr. Wolf's suspension from Twitter.

Maha on the current labor market: "About Time for the Pitchforks". Yes!!

Bonus Video Humiliation from Nan's Notebook: "The 100 Most Humiliating Moments of His Presidency". Hint: It isn't Pres. Obama.

M. Bouffant did this, & he may just do it again.

